Exploring Quang Binh’s Tu Lan Cave
The People’s Committee of Quang Binh province has recently approved the Tu Lan Cave exploration tourism project in Minh Hoa district’s Tu Lan forest area. The project will receive investment of 25 billion VND (more than 1 million USD) and is expected to cater to 10,000-12,000 domestic and foreign tourists each year.
Kim Cave in Tu Lan forest (Minh Hoa district, Quang Binh province). (Photo: VNA)
Chuot (Mouse) Cave, where the Hollywood blockbuster Kong: Skull Island was filmed. (Photo: VNA)
A river at the front of Tu Lan Cave. (Photo: VNA)
Hung Ton Cave. (Photo: VNA)
Outside Ken Cave. (Photo: VNA)