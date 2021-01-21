Fifth Party Congress: For happiness of people
The fifth National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam takes place from March 27-31, 1982 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the State Council Truong Chinh leads a delegation of the Party and State of Vietnam to visit the Soviet Union, November 4, 1982. (Photo: Archives/VNA)
Party General Secretary Le Duan visits Gia Sang Steel Mill, Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel Plant, early 1986. (Photo: VNA archives)
Prime Minister Pham Van Dong places a symbolic stone, marking a start of work on Hoa Binh hydropower plant on Da river, January 9, 1986. (Photo: VNA)
Tens of thousands of Cambodian people stand along the two sides of the road in Phnom Penh, Cambodia to say goodbye to Vietnamese volunteers who had fulfilled their international missions, June 1984. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Cambodian People's Party, head of state of the People's Republic of Kampuchea Heng Samrin and the people of Phnom Penh warmly welcome President of the Council of State Truong Chinh who makes an official visit to Cambodia, June 1985. (Photo: VNA)
Oil and gas rig No. 1 at Bach Ho oil field offshore Vung Tau, early 1984. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi-based Thang Long bridge is officially inaugurated on May 9, 1985, becoming the most modern bridge in Southeast Asia at that time. The work symbolises the Vietnam-Soviet Union friendship. (Photo: VNA)