Fireworks light up sky on New Year Eve
Beginning the New Year by watching a firework display has become an indispensable activity of many Vietnamese. In the photo: Fireworks light up sky in Hanoi to welcome in the new year of 2021. (Photo: VNA)
Fireworks light up sky in the capital city of Hanoi on the night of December 31 to welcome in the new year of 2021. (Photo: VNA)
In Hanoi, fireworks display is held in three venues: Sword Lake, Thong Nhat Park and My Dinh stadium. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Fireworks display at Sword Lake in Hanoi's Hoan Kiem district on New Year Eve. (Photo: VNA)
HCM City holds a 15-minute fireworks display to welcome in the new year of 2021, starting at midnight on new year’s eve. (Photo: VNA)
Fireworks light up sky in Ho Chi Minh City to welcome in the new year of 2021. (Photo: VNA)
