Fireworks light up sky on New Year Eve

Fireworks lit up the sky in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on the night of December 31 to welcome in the new year of 2021.
VNA

  • Beginning the New Year by watching a firework display has become an indispensable activity of many Vietnamese. In the photo: Fireworks light up sky in Hanoi to welcome in the new year of 2021. (Photo: VNA)

  • Fireworks light up sky in the capital city of Hanoi on the night of December 31 to welcome in the new year of 2021. (Photo: VNA)

  • In Hanoi, fireworks display is held in three venues: Sword Lake, Thong Nhat Park and My Dinh stadium. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Fireworks display at Sword Lake in Hanoi's Hoan Kiem district on New Year Eve. (Photo: VNA)

  • In Hanoi, fireworks display is held in three venues: Sword Lake, Thong Nhat Park and My Dinh stadium. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • HCM City holds a 15-minute fireworks display to welcome in the new year of 2021, starting at midnight on new year’s eve. (Photo: VNA)

  • Fireworks light up sky in Ho Chi Minh City to welcome in the new year of 2021. (Photo: VNA)

  • Fireworks light up sky in Ho Chi Minh City to welcome in the new year of 2021. (Photo: VNA)

