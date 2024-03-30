First int’l culture, tourism, cuisine festival opens in Ha Giang
At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The opening ceremony was attended by leaders of several ministries and Ha Giang province, the ambassadors of Azerbaijan and China, businesses from Yunnan (China), local residents and domestic and foreign visitors.
Sixty booths are arranged at the three-day event, including 17 from China, Azerbaijan, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Thailand.
According to Chairman of the provincial People Committee Nguyen Van Son, bestowed with stunning natural landscapes, geological and cultural values together with a kaleidoscope of ethnic minority groups’ traditional culture, Ha Giang boasts huge potential and advantages for tourism development.
Over the past years, the province has issued various policies to boost tourism and has gained significant results. Last year, the province was named as emerging tourist destination in Asia at the 2023 World Travel Awards, and made it into the New York Times’s list of 52 best places to travel. Most recently, Booking.com selected Ha Giang as one of ten friendliest destinations in Vietnam./.