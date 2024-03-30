Videos Vietnamese culinary festival 2024 commences with a bang The Vietnamese Culinary Festival, showcasing special cuisine from the three regions of Vietnam, kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on March 28. Officially acknowledged as the most distinctive festival in Asia and worldwide, the event garnered significant attention from both local and international visitors.

Culture - Sports Vietnam - Japan Cultural Festival opens in Da Nang A Vietnam-Japan Cultural Festival opened in the central beach city of Da Nang on March 29, as part of celebrations of the 51st anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (1973-2024).