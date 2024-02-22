The train, carrying Vietnamese farm produce, is scheduled to arrive in Zhengzhou after nine or 10 days, and there will be one such train per week.

The Song Than station is the largest of its kind in the southern region, while Binh Duong province is located in the southern key economic zone and among the most dynamic localities in the region.

Binh Duong has paid special attention to rail freight transport services, and gradually participated in goods export and import by trains to diversify its transport forms and improve its competitiveness./.

VNA