First northern seaport handles 1 million TEUs of goods in a year
Tan Vu Port, a branch of Hai Phong Port based in Dinh Vu Industrial Park of the northern port city of Hai Phong, handled its 1 millionth TEU of goods on November 20.
This is the first time a port in northern Vietnam has handled 1 million TEUs in a year, especially amid congestion and disruption in the supply chain in various places across the globe.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Tho underlined that after 145 years of development, Hai Phong Port has upheld its role as a leading seaport in the country’s northern region.
As of the end of October 2021, it had handled 24 million tonnes of goods, a year-on-year rise of 8 percent. The port fulfilled its operation plan for the entire year in September.
In the past five years, Tan Vu Port handled an average 930,000 TEUs of container cargo each year.
Leaders of the port have devised flexible measures to enhance efficiency and safety, notably information technology application.
The construction of Lach Huyen gateway seaport of Hai Phong Port is set to begin in the first quarter of 2022, which is hoped to open up more opportunities for the locality./.