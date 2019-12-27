Business Viettel - one of world’s 50 fastest-growing brands The Viettel Military Industry and Telecom Group (Viettel) is the only Vietnamese business to make it into the list of the world’s top 50 fastest-growing brands in 2014-2019.

Business Vietnam’s GDP expands 7.02 percent in 2019 Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased 7.02 percent in 2019, marking the second straight year the economic growth rate topping 7 percent since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Nineteen groups of products at risk of origin frauds Nineteen groups of products are at risk of origin frauds, according to preliminary statistics of the General Department of Vietnam Customs.