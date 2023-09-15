The fishing boat in distress towed to Song Tu Tay island. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – A naval vessel under Navy Region 4 on September 14 completed towing a fishing boat with an engine failure to Song Tu Tay (Southwest Cay) island in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, the central province Khanh Hoa province.

At 3:00 pm the same day, the region received an SOS from the boat with the number plate of BD 7845TS drifting in the water due to an engine fault. It assigned Vessel 468 to search for and tow the boat with 13 fishermen aboard to the area.

Earlier the same day, Vessel 408 supported and towed another fishing boat with the number plate of PY92476TS with a rudder problem to Sinh Ton (Sin Cowe) island./.