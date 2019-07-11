Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– A fishing boat of the island district of Ly Son, the central province of Quang Ngai, in July 11 morning rescued 32 foreign fishermen who were in distress at sea, according to Nguyen Quoc Chinh, head of the fisheries trade union in An Hai commune.The distressed seamen were salvaged by boat QNg 96169 TS, owned by Bui Van Phai in An Hai commune, Ly Son district, which was heading towards waters off Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.Phai contacted the communal fisheries trade union via Icom to report the incident and was asked to take the fishermen back to Ly Son island district.The fishing boat is about 300 nautical miles from Ly Son island and 150 nautical miles from Song Tu Tay island, Chinh said.It set sail on July 9 from Ly Son island to operate at waters off Truong Sa archipelago.-VNA