Rescuers searching for missing victims (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Five people have died and 14 remain missing as storm Wipha brought torrential rains and strong wind to northern and north central localities for several days from August 1.

The north central province of Thanh Hoa had the most fatalities with three deaths and 12 missing people, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and latest reports from Thanh Hoa.

The northern mountainous province of Bac Kan reported one death, while the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien reported one 9-year-old boy was dead and a five-year-old boy went missing after the two were swept away by flash flood at the local stream.

Storm Wipha, the third tropical storm to hit Vietnam this year, also caused heavy damage to properties and public transport routes.

Some 100 houses, mostly in Thanh Hoa and Lang Son provinces, were destroyed, and nearly 200 others have been damaged.

Meanwhile, landslides and floods caused blockages in many roads in Thanh Hoa, Dien Bien and Son La provinces, cutting off traffics.

The storm also disrupted electricity supply to nearly 300,000 customers on August 2, but service was restored late the same day.

Military personnel have been deployed to support search and rescue activities and help residents to overcome the consequences of natural disasters, especially in Thanh Hoa.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has directed the supply of 2,860 boxes of instant noodle, 39 boxes of dry food, and drinking water to isolated villages.-VNA