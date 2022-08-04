Business Infographic Coffee exports surge nearly 50% in H1 Since the start of this year, coffee shipments to Europe, the US and Japan have enjoyed remarkable increases. In the first half of 2022, Vietnam exported nearly 1 million tonne of coffee, raking in more than 2.3 billion USD, up over 23% in volume and nearly 50% in value against the same period of 2021.

Business Infographic Mekong Delta’s economic scale to expand 2-2.5 times by 2030 The Mekong Delta’s economic scale is expected to expand 2-2.5 times by 2030, according to a government resolution dated June 18, 2022 on an action plan on the implementation of Resolution No. 13-NQ/TW dated April 2, 2022 by the Politburo on socio-economic development orientations and measures to ensure national defence and security in the Mekong Delta by 2030 and vision to 2045.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s trade surplus to EU surges by nearly 40% in H1 In the first half of 2022, exports to the EU continued to post growth as Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 15.5 billion USD, up 39% against the same period last year.