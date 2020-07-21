Five more COVID-19 patients given all-clear on July 21
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – No new case of COVID-19 was reported while five more patients were given the all-clear on July 21, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 control.
Vietnam has been free from community transmission of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 for 96 days in a row since 6am April 16.
A total of 365 out of the 396 COVID-19 patients confirmed so far in the country have recovered, and there has been no death.
Meanwhile, 11,088 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country, including 111 in hospital, 9,949 at concentrated facilities and 1,028 at their accommodations./.