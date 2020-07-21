Health No local infections of coronavirus in Vietnam for 95 straight days Vietnam marked the 95th straight day without community transmission of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on July 20 morning, and there were also no new infection cases overnight to report, said the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Health Vietnam records another imported COVID-19 case Vietnam recorded another imported COVID-19 case on July 19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 383, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.