Politics Israel - Vietnam Friendship Association comes into being The Israel - Vietnam Friendship Association has been established with a view to increasing people diplomacy between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam’s growth story makes waves worldwide: Indian diplomat High economic growth rate and fast-moving digital transformation in Vietnam and India have generated huge opportunities for the two countries to take greater strides in economic cooperation, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya has said.

Politics External affairs affirm Vietnam’s rising position, prestige in global arena Last year was a time of monumental growth for Vietnam’s external affairs. The country has taken on important positions at international and regional forums. The year also witnessed numerous visits by Vietnamese leaders to other countries and foreign leaders to Vietnam.

Politics Cuban Ambassador hails significance of Vietnam’s joining UNHRC The presence of developing nations like Vietnam – a country which experienced wars for national liberation in the past and has recently gained remarkable economic achievements – in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is of great significance, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén has stated.