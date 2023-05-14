Travel Infographic Vietnam among world’s top life-changing trips The New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has called a visit to Vietnam one of the world’s 21 life-changing trips that everyone should experience at least once.

Destinations Infographic Ninh Binh among 23 best places to travel in 2023: Forbes The northern province of Ninh Binh has been selected by US magazine Forbes as one of the 23 best places to travel around the world in 2023.

Destinations Infographic Hanoi among 10 most beautiful Southeast Asia destinations Canadian magazine The Travel has ranked Hanoi in sixth place on a list of the 10 most beautiful destinations in Southeast Asia.