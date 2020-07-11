Society Joint efforts made for the sake of Vietnamese AO victims Merle Ratner, Coordinator of the US-based Vietnam Agent Orange (AO) Relief and Responsibility Campaign, highlighted certain achievements in the fight for the sake of Vietnamese AO victims during an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Society Large haul of drugs seized in Dien Bien Police of Dien Bien district of the northwestern province of the same name on July 11 said they, together with relevant agencies, had seized a large haul of drugs from a transnational trafficking ring.

Society Martyrs’ remains reburied at Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery Remains of 10 soldiers who laid down their lives in the struggles to safeguard the nation were reburied at the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery, the northernmost province of Ha Giang, on July 11.

Society Over 240 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Singapore More than 240 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Singapore on a flight of Vietjet Air on July 11.