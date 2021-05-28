Forty COVID-19 infections added to national tally
A medical worker collects sample for COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Forty domestically-transmitted cases of COVID-19 were added to the national count over the last 12 hours to 6am on May 28, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections include 30 in Bac Giang, eight in Lang Son, and one each in Thai Binh and Long An provinces.
So far, Vietnam has confirmed total of 6,356 COVID-19 cases, including 4,864 domestic and 1,492 imported, with the number of infections reported since April 27 when the fourth coronavirus wave hit the country amounting to 3,294.
Among active patients, 111 have tested negative to the coronavirus once, 40 twice, and 67 thrice. The death toll remained at 46 and the number of recoveries totalled 2,853.
The ministry said an additional 4,129 people in four cities and provinces were vaccinated against the virus on May 27, raising the number of vaccine doses given to Vietnamese to 1,038,741. A total of 28,529 people have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
In the face of the growing complexity of the COVID-19 resurgence, the ministry has called on people to refrain from non-essential outings and avoid public gatherings. People must stay vigilant against the virus and promptly report any suspected illegal immigrants to authorities.
People nationwide are advised to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.