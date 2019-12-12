At the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army in Thailand (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on December 11 hosted a ceremony to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) (1944 – 2019) and the 30th year of the All-People Defence Festival.In their opening speech, Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang highlighted the significance of the event, noting that in the context of complicated and unpredictable developments around the world, Vietnam has released its 2019 White Paper on Vietnam National Defence to affirm its defence policy in the new situation.Meanwhile, Vietnamese Defence Attaché to Thailand Sen. Lieut. Col. Phan Huu Thang briefed participants on the VPA’s 75-year development as well as its glorious victories in the struggle for national independence.Vietnam established defence ties with over 80 countries and international organisations, and set up 32 defence attaché offices in 32 countries and the UN, he said.He spotlighted the fruit development of defence cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand, saying that the two countries’ army leaders have maintained regular visits and meetings, contributing to promoting the bilateral defence ties.Introducing the White Paper, Thang said adjustments to Vietnam’s defence policy aim to enhance understanding and build trust in the relations between Vietnam and the international community in the future.At the ceremony, Ambassador Bang presented a copy of the White Paper on Vietnam National Defence and a photo book on Vietnam’s defence to Secretary of Thai Defence Minister General Suchart Nongbua.On the occasion, similar events were held in Myanmar, the Czech Republic and South Africa./.