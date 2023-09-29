The factory with a total investment of more than 84 million USD is located in the Protrade International Industrial Park in An Tay commune, Ben Cat town. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – The ILD Coffee Vietnam Ltd Company on September 29 inaugurated its freeze-dried instant coffee factory with an annual production capacity of 5,600 tonnes in the southern province of Binh Duong.



The factory with a total investment of more than 84 million USD is located in the Protrade International Industrial Park in An Tay commune, Ben Cat town.

It using modern extraction and freeze-drying technology is installed production equipment designed to minimise impacts on the environment.



Coffee is one of Vietnam's key industrial crops. Every year, Vietnam exports over 1.1 million tonnes of coffee bean, mainly Robusta, to nearly 100 markets. Most of Vietnam’s exported coffee is raw, unprocessed so its added value is modest.



The instant coffee factory is expected to increase the added value of the products and incomes for coffee growers.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Nguyen Van Danh, Vice Chairman of the Binh Duong provincial People's Committee, affirmed the province will create favourable conditions and promptly resolve difficulties for investors in Binh Duong and ILD Coffee Vietnam in particular so that they can operate effectively.



As of September 15, the province attracted 4,166 investment projects from 65 countries and territories with a total registered capital of more than 40.2 billion USD. It currently ranks 2nd in the country in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), after Ho Chi Minh City.



In the first nine months of 2023, the province attracted a total investment of nearly 1.3 trillion USD./.