Germany looks to draw human resources from Vietnam
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Berlin (VNA) – Germany will promote the attraction of human resources from Vietnam and other countries in Asia and South America due to a serious shortage of labour force in the coming time, according to a local official.
The Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Berlin quoted German Minister for Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier as saying on December 13 that the shortage of skilled workers is one of the biggest challenges for Germany to stand firm in the context of global competition.
To address this issue, Germany will have to attract human resources from countries outside the European Union (EU) to meet its labour demand.
According to Altmaier, Germany is more likely to seek skilled workers from Asia and South America, specifically cooperating with economic unions to implement pilot projects with Vietnam, India and Brazil./.