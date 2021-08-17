Business Firms get help to partner with Amazon to fuel export Some special cooperation programmes are being carried out by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) with a view to helping Vietnamese enterprises boost exports via e-commerce giant Amazon.

Business Reference exchange rate goes up on August 17 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,158 VND/USD on August 17, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business COVID-19 forces nearly 95 percent of Can Tho firms to halt operations As many as 1,032 out of the total of 1,090 firms, or 94.68 percent, in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, had temporarily suspended their operations as of August 16, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.