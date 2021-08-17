Government leader urges accelerating public investment disbursement
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a dispatch rolling out measures to speed up disbursement of public investment in 2021.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a dispatch rolling out measures to speed up disbursement of public investment in 2021.
The document stressed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as of July 31, disbursement of public investment reached 36.71 percent of the yearly plan compared to 40.67 percent of the same period last year. Notably, that of ODA and concessional loans was only 7.52 percent in the period.
The Government targets raising the disbursement rate to at least 95 percent this year.
To that end, PM Chinh requested ministries, sectors and localities consider stepping up public investment disbursement a main political task in 2021, review allocation of public investment capital to ensure that the capital is injected into feasible projects, and impose strict fines on investors, project management boards, individuals and organisations deliberately hindering progress of capital allocation and implementation.
It is also necessary to continue reviewing mechanisms, policies and regulations related to public investment for timely amendment and supplementation.
The Government leader required the Ministry of Finance to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to timely remove obstacles relevant to negotiations, signing of loan agreements, and withdrawal of loans./.