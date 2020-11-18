Hotline: (024) 39411349
Grand ceremony marks Vietnam Fatherland Front’s 90th anniversary

A grand ceremony was held in Hanoi on November 18 to mark the 90th anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF). Prominent among the participants were Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
  • An art performance during the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

  • Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong attends the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

  • Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

  • Foreign delegates at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

  • Delegates at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation pins the Ho Chi Minh Order to the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s traditional flag (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation hands over the Ho Chi Minh Order to the Vietnam Fatherland Front (Photo: VNA)

