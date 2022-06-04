Green industrial ecosystem to become dominant trend
Investors in Vietnam have paid more attention to developing green and clean industrial parks, focusing their investment on wastewater treatment systems, planting more trees and attracting clean production enterprises.
Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP III) in southern Binh Duong province is a typical example. It is designed for sustainable development by integrating smart technology in energy and water usage, as well as wastewater and traffic management and security.
Many industrial developers are also embarking on the race to form a new industrial environment that pays attention to clean and renewable energy, as well as a circular economy to ensure sustainable development.
After the success of Amata Industrial Park in Dong Nai province’s Bien Hoa city, Thai industrial park developer Amata has begun construction of Song Khoai Industrial Park in Quang Yen township, Quang Ninh province. The 710-ha park is scheduled to complete in 2026 with a total investment of 3.5 trillion VND (150 million USD).
The Thai investor also involved in Long Thanh Hi-tech Industrial Park, another 410ha project in Dong Nai province.
Industrial real estate has undergone a transition from the traditional industrial park toward a green and sustainable industrial ecosystem. The core issues remain, which are occupational health and safety, environmental friendliness, and social security.
It is believed that Danish Lego Group chose VSIP III because it could meet their green requirements. Preben Elnef, Vice President of the Lego Group said they are trying to make the project sustainable by using renewable energy such as solar roofs and solar fields to secure a carbon neutral factory.
The investor of VSIP III confirmed that there will be a 50-ha solar farm on their grounds to provide electricity for customers including Lego. Kelvin Teo, Co-chairman of VSIP Group said, the park marks a milestone in the sustainable development strategy and will become a green working environment in Vietnam.
Under the impacts of climate change, the environment is heavily polluted and natural resources are gradually being exhausted. The wave of green consumption has become popular and environmental-friendly production will be an inevitable trend in the green growth strategy.
Leading real estate corporation Gaw NP Capital (GNP) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with United Overseas Bank Vietnam on a financial support agreement for GNP Yen Binh 2 Project in Thai Nguyen province and GNP Nam Dinh Vu Project in Hai Phong city to develop green and high-tech industrial parks in Vietnam.
GNP also signed a memorandum of understanding with REE Group to promote clean energy development through its commitment to install up to 90-ha of rooftop solar power sources on GNP's projects across the country./.