Videos Christmas comes to Catholic students in Nghe An Neighbouring Thuan Nghia parish in Quynh Lam commune, Quynh Luu district, in Nghe An province, the Quynh Lam B Elementary School’s 700 students are all from nearby catholic families. Students, teachers, and parents have joined hands at this time of year to prepare for a warm and loving Christmas.

Videos Made in Vietnam portable air filters helping fight COVID 19 Vietnamese scientists have invented a new portable air filter to help facilities such as airports, hospitals, and bus stations ensure a safe working environment that protects employees and customers alike from risks associated with COVID-19.

Videos Vietnam Airlines listed among top 50 leading brands Forbes Vietnam has recently named national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines among its list of top 50 leading Vietnamese brands.

Videos Ha Giang expects to welcome 1.4 million visitors in 2020 The northern province of Ha Giang is expected to welcome 1.4 million tourists and earn over VND2 trillion from tourist activities in 2020.