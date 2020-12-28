Ha Nhi ethnics in Dien Bien celebrate traditional new year
The 11th lunar month is when the Ha Nhi ethnics celebrate their new year, known as Ho Su Cha. It is a time for relaxation, entertainment, reunions, and passing on best wishes. The holiday lasts for five days after harvest.
