Hai Van pass, the best coast road in central Vietnam
Hai Van pass is approximately 20km long and 500m above sea level. It is on National Highway 1A, some 80km from the heart of Hue to the south and over 20km from the centre of Da Nang to the north, running across Bach Ma mountain which stretches from the Truong Son range to the sea, creating a natural boundary between Thua Thien-Hue province and Da Nang city.
Tourists can discover Hai Van pass by car, motorbike or even train, but the most fun is by motorbike. (Photo: VNA)
Hai Van pass is known for its sections winding around high mountain slopes with deep ravines and the blue sea on one side. (Photo: VNA)
The zigzagging paths around mountain slopes. (Photo: VNA)
A railway crosses the Hai Van pass. (Photo: VNA)
Hai Van signifies 'Sea Cloud' because the peak of the mountain is in the clouds, whereas its foot is close to the sea. (Photo: VNA)
Hai Van Pass has the lush jungle on the one side and the sea on the other. The crooked road winding along the mountainside looks like the ribbon like crossing the heaven and earth. (Photo: VNA)