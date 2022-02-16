Travel Spiritual tourism in Quang Ninh luring visitors Many people visited spiritual and tourism sites in Quang Ninh province during the early days of Spring, which is a positive sign for the quick recovery of the local tourism sector and sets the scene for it to reach its target of welcoming 10 million visitors in 2022.

Travel Hanoi diversifies tourism products to lure more visitors Hanoi plans to expand new tourism products based on the potential of each area, in a bid to gradually resume all tourism activities this year in an important step to develop the tourism sector sustainably after the pandemic.

Travel Hanoi relic sites welcome visitors back Hanoi authorities have allowed relic sites to welcome visitors back following a long time of closure prompted by COVID-19.

Travel Ministry seeks resumption of pre-pandemic visa waiver policy for tourists The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has proposed the Government resumes pre-pandemic waivers of visas for tourists from 24 countries when the country restarts international tourism.