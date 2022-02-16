Hanoi expects to welcome 10 million tourists this year
Hanoi is going step by step to completely resume tourism activities in 2022 with the aim of welcoming 9 – 10 million tourists, including around 2 million foreigners, according to the municipal People’s Committee.
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is going step by step to completely resume tourism activities in 2022 with the aim of welcoming 9 – 10 million tourists, including around 2 million foreigners, according to the municipal People's Committee.
The capital city has also set a target of earning 27.84 – 35.84 trillion VND (1.22 – 1.57 billion USD) from tourism.
Hanoi is making every effort to keep COVID-19 at bay and accelerate the injection of the third vaccine dose in a bid to better protect its residents against the virus, deemed to be fundamental to the full reopening.
Data from the Hanoi People’s Committee showed that COVID-19 has taken heavy toll on the city’s tourism industry. The number of visitors to Hanoi – all are domestic – totalled 4 million last year, plunging about 47 percent from 2020 and just equivalent to 36.3 percent of the yearly plan. Tourism revenue nosedived some 59.8 percent year-on-year to 11.28 trillion VND.
Visitors to Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex), one of the most popular tourist destinations in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)The tourism sector still has a long way to go as the COVID-19 surges in the city is showing no signs of slowing down with thousands of cases reported daily, hampering the reopening plan. So the city is focusing its efforts on ensuring strict observation of COVID-19 prevention rules and requirements among service providers and developing synchronous virus response regulations and solutions to facilitate operations of tourism firms and workers.
The municipal People's Committee has also requested local tourism authorities to explore and report difficulties facing tourism firms and offer them the best conditions to resume operations.
For the next year, Hanoi expects to receive 12 – 14 million tourists, including 2.5 – 3.5 million international visitors. Tourism revenue is hoped to reach up to 42.78 - 55.78 trillion VND in 2023./.