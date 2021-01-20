Hanoi given new facelift to welcome 13th National Party Congress
It’s just a week from the opening of the 13th Party Congress. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
To date, most of streets in Hanoi are decorated with colourful flowers and flags to welcome the upcoming 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
The whole city is filled with red colour of flags and flowers in celebration for the upcoming 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
The 13th National Party Congress will be held from January 25, 2021 to February 2, 2021 in Hanoi. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
Big size panels and slogans are shown in the city’s main streets and crossroads to welcome the important political event. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
Decoration work had been basically completed as of January 19 (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
Red flags brighten the streets. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
Workers at Lenin Garden have completed decoration works for the important event. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
Previously, in order to serve the 13th National Party Congress, the People's Committee of Hanoi assigned the Hanoi Department of Construction to coordinate with relevant agencies to review the city’s preparation works for the congress, including embellishing the urban areas, improving lighting systems, and environmental sanitation, among other (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
Decorations for the event have been basically completed in districts, communes, and townships, including along major streets and the headquarters of centrally-run and Hanoi agencies. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
The streets of Hanoi’s downtown, especially in Ba Dinh district, are carefully decorated and clean, being ready to welcome the delegates who will arrive in the capital for the important meeting. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
Hanoi appears to be more resplendent and colorful than ever to welcome the most important and significant political event of the year. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
The jubilant atmosphere to welcome the 13th Party Congress is seen everywhere, from offices, historical relic sites, and cultural spots in the capital city (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
Posters and banners are installed in the area of Nguyen Chi Thanh street. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
Streets are filled with red colours of flags (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
Big size panels are also installed in the area of new buildings in the city to welcome the 13th National Congress of the Party. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
A banner with welcoming words towards the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
Banners with welcoming words towards the 13th National Party Congress can be seen everwhere. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
Flowers are decorated in front of the headquarters of the Party Committee and People's Council-People's Committee of Dong Da district. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
In the area of the National Convention Center, the decoration of flags and flowers has been completed. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
The congress will take place from Jan. 25-Feb. 2 at the National Convention Centre. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
Information dissemination work has helped cadres, Party members and people of all walks of life have better understanding of the significance of the 13th National Party Congress and encouraged them to uphold patriotism, contributing to the success of the event. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
Flags are decorated in the area of the National Convention Centre. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)
The National Convention Centre is well-decorated prior to the congress. (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnamplus)h
