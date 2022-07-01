Hanoi, Hoi An travel experiences among Asia's 25 best in 2022
Hanoi motorbike tour and Hoi An cooking class have been selected by readers of US travel site Tripadvisor as two of the 25 best travel experiences in Asia.
VNA
VNA
Hanoi motorbike tour Hoi An cooking class travel experiences Tripadvisor readers Asia Vietnam News Agency Vietnamplus
You should also see
InfographicVietnam among world’s top 10 for solar power output
According to the Global Electricity Review 2022 by Ember, an independent energy think tank, Vietnam’s solar power generation in 2021 surged by 337% compared to the previous year. The astonishing growth pushed Vietnam to become the world’s 10th largest solar generator.
See more
InfographicVietnam nominated in 10 categories at World Travel Awards 2022
Vietnam has made an impressive comeback with ten nominated categories at the World Travel Awards 2022, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).
InfographicHanoi motorbike tour among 25 best experiences in Asia in 2022
A Hanoi motorbike tour was named among 25 best experiences in Asia in 2022 by readers of the US travel website Tripadvisor.
InfographicSearches for tourism in Vietnam post highest increase in first five months
Data from Google Trends indicated that searches for Vietnam tourism surged more than 75 percent in the first five months of 2022, posting the highest growth in the world
InfographicForeign arrivals to Vietnam surge in five months of 2022
Foreign arrivals to Vietnam surged in the first five months of this year.
InfographicHa Long Bay: A world wonder with global value
Ha Long Bay, in the Gulf of Tonkin, includes some 1,600 islands and islets, forming a spectacular seascape of limestone pillars. The site's outstanding scenic beauty is complemented by its great biological interest.