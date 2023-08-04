Business Reference exchange rate up 22 VND on August 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,825 VND/USD on August 4, up 22 VND from the previous day.

Business PM gives directions to untangle knots in real estate market Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh assigned specific tasks to ministries, agencies, localities and businesses to tackle obstacles in real estate market development at a teleconference in Hanoi on August 3 that reviewed the implementation of the Government’s Resolution No. 33/NQ-CP on a number of solutions to boost the real estate market's development.