Hanoi launches OCOP product, safe farm produce fair
Hanoi launched a week-long event on August 3 to popularise and promote sales of products of the OCOP (One Commune-One Product) Programme and craft villages, as well as safe agricultural and food products.
Delegates press the button to launch the fair. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi launched a week-long event on August 3 to popularise and promote sales of products of the OCOP (One Commune-One Product) Programme and craft villages, as well as safe agricultural and food products.
Ta Van Tuong, Vice Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that the event aims to support OCOP product producers in Hanoi and other localities to increase sales of OCOP products and specialties through both online and offline channels to consumers in the capital city and other countries.
During the event, producers will receive consultations and guidance on how to make their OCOP products, products of craft villages as well as safe agricultural and food products suitable to the market standards, requirements, customers’ trend, and procedures of distributors, thus increasing their sales.
Visitors at a booth of the fair. (Photo: VNA)Nguyen Van Tuan, a representative of Tan Viet A agricultural cooperative from the northern province of Cao Bang, said that the event provides the cooperative a chance to have new partners and new customers.
Nguyen Thu Hang, a local of Tay Ho district of Hanoi, said that she is interested in fresh seasonal fruits sold at the event, including longan, durian and avocado, which have high quality and reasonable prices.
With more than 50 booths, the event is offering a chance for Hanoi consumers to enjoy diverse products and specialties of many localities.
It will take place until August 6./.