Hanoi launches promotion programme to boost consumption
Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung presents flower bouquets to enterprises participating in the programme (Photo: en.nhandan.org.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade launched a concentrated promotion programme on June 12 to promote consumption.
The programme is part of a series of domestic stimulus events in Hanoi in order to remove difficulties for businesses, reduce inventories, stimulate consumption, and increase goods and service revenue in 2020.
The programme entitled “60 golden days – bustling shopping” will be held throughout June, July and November with a number of attractive promotional events.
Notably, more than 600 enterprises are participating in the programme who have registered nearly 800 promotional events with discounts of up to 70 percent.
It is expected that thousands of enterprises will participate in the programme by the end of July.
A series of promotional events are being held in June, including the Vietnamese Products Week, Golden Promotion Day, and Vietnamese Fair, among others. July is expected to see a fair of exported goods and November will witness the annual Hanoi promotion month, among others./.
