Health Ha Nam province reports three more COVID-19 patients Vietnam documented 14 cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm May 1, including 11 imported cases and three local infections in the northern province of Ha Nam, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Ha Nam province imposes lockdown on Dao Ly commune The northern province of Ha Nam has imposed lockdown on Dao Ly commune in its Ly Nhan district, the latest hotbed of COVID-19.

Health Vietnam records 14 new COVID-19 cases on April 30 evening Vietnam recorded 14 more COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 30, including four domestically transmitted infections, according to the Health Ministry.