Hanoi’s agriculture strives to achieve growth target
With a growth target of more than 4.1 percent this year, Hanoi's agricultural sector is focusing on developing production, implementing winter crop production, and preparing goods for the year-end market and Tet (Lunar New Year).
A farmer takes care of ornament plants in Me Linh district in Hanoi. (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)
For this year's crop, Thuong Tin district’s rice yield is about 6 tonnes per hectare.
As soon as the harvest is completed, the district will focus on winter crop production, with key crops including potatoes, zucchini, pumpkin and cucumber.
In this winter crop, the district strives to grow 2,100ha or more, of which the area for maize is 100ha, soybeans 100ha, potatoes 130ha, sweet potatoes 30ha, vegetables of all kinds 1,585ha and flowers and ornamental plants about 155ha.
To bring high economic efficiency to farmers, Thuong Tin district give financial support to farmers to buy seeds, plants and to spend on production models.
In Me Linh district, the agricultural sector’s production value in the past nine months is nearly 1.8 trillion VND (77.6 million USD), reaching 96 percent of the plan, up 6.2 percent over the same period last year.
The production value of the crop production sector reached nearly 1.3 trillion VND (56.1 million USD), up 1.4 percent over the same period last year.
The crop structure has been shifted in the direction of gradually reducing ineffective rice and maize acreage to crops of high economic value such as flowers and green vegetables, with a total area of nearly 20ha, deployed to build 40 models of “one commune one product”.
The livestock sector in the district has also thrived, with the number of pigs increasing to nearly 34,000 and poultry nearly 1.6 million.
Chairman of Me Linh district People's Committee Hoang Anh Tuan said in the last months of the year, the district continued to clean and disinfect barns, as well as vaccinate animals against disease to promote the re-herding of pigs, striving to reach 35,000 pigs by the end of the year.
In addition, the district focuses on cultivating more than 3,320ha of winter crops and promoting product consumption, striving for agricultural production value increased by more than 10 percent.
Despite facing many difficulties, in the past nine months, the capital’s agriculture sector has grown by more than 3 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Director of the department Chu Phu My said that along with increasing field inspection, forecasting, detecting and early handling of diseases, the department would work with localities to adjust the structure and area of sowing and bring high-yield and high-quality varieties into production.
The department also focuses on directing and guiding localities to promote re-herding, increase the total number of pigs in the direction of biosafety associated with disease prevention and control, to develop aquaculture of high economic value and promote the development of production chains and product consumption, ensuring the supply of quality agricultural products to the capital in the last months of the year.
The agricultural sector will make efforts to successfully implement the winter crop, and achieve the growth target of 2020, he said./.