Business Local tyre producers suffer small impact from US tariff Local companies do not have to worry about a preliminary anti-subsidy tariff imposed by the US Department of Commerce on car and truck tyres from Vietnam, executives told local media.

Business State budget collection tumbles in 10 months Total State budget collection in the first ten months of this year was estimated at 1.13 quadrillion VND (48.7 billion USD), or 75.2 percent of the annual estimate and down 10.3 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Business HCM City promotes development of collective economy Although the collective economy in Ho Chi Minh City has gained positive results, limitations still exist, district officials and cooperative leaders have said.

Business Quang Ninh prioritises development of manufacturing, processing The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has given top priority to develop the manufacturing and processing industry, making it one of the three key pillars in the industry sector.