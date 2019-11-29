Business Infographic CPI sees 0.96 percent rise in November Consumer price index (CPI) in November rose by 0.96 percent compared to the previous month, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Two furniture fairs open in HCM City A wide range of outdoor and indoor furniture, handicrafts and household appliances are on display at the 2019 Vietnam Furniture and Home Furnishing Fair that opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28.

Business Agricultural sector gains trade surplus of 8.8 bln USD in 11 months The agriculture sector enjoyed a trade surplus of 8.8 billion USD in the first 11 months of this year, 1.5 billion USD higher than the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Seminar discusses opportunities, challenges from CPTPP A seminar titled “Opportunities and Challenges arising from CPTPP agreement for Vietnam’s seafood – fruits, vegetables – animal husbandry, meat processing industries” was held in the Mekong city of Can Tho on November 27.