Business HCM City to host machinery, supporting industry fairs The 2019 Vietnam International Machinery Fair and 2019 Vietnam Supporting Industry Fair will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from December 11 to 14.

Business Binh Duong province proposes new railway route Binh Duong province is studying a project to build a railway route that would extend from the province to Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces to transport goods in the southern key economic region.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,167 VND/USD on December 9, up 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 6).