Travel HCM City featured in Disney’s new blockbuster Scenes of Ho Chi Minh City are featured in the latest trailer of Disney’s science fiction film entitled “Artemis Fowl”.

Business Vietjet Air to halt flights from/to RoK from March 7 Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has announced it will temporarily halt flights between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea starting March 7 as the number of COVID-19 cases in the RoK continues to rise.

Travel Van Hoi lagoon: a sight not to miss 120 km from Hanoi, Van Hoi lagoon (Hien Luong commune, Ha Hoa district, Phu Tho province) is described as a miniature of Ha Long Bay in northern midland area where most of the wilderness is still kept intact.

Travel Domestic tourism sector recovering from COVID-19 outbreak As Vietnam has been removed from the global list of potential destinations spreading COVID-19, domestic tourism is expected to witness growth after implementation of several stimulus programmes and sales promotions.