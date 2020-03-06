HCM City greets over 1.18 million foreigners in first two months
A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City welcomed more than 1.18 million foreign visitors in the first two months of 2020, a year-on-year decline of 21.71 percent, revealed the municipal Department of Tourism on March 5.
Tourism revenue hit about 21.13 trillion VND (915 million USD) in January-February, or 15 percent of the year’s plan.
In February alone, 346,650 holidaymakers chose HCM City as their destination, dropping 52 percent compared to the same period last year. The city earned 8.1 trillion VND from tourism in the month.
Director of the municipal Tourism Department Bui Ta Hoang Vu said the department has spared no efforts in providing information and guidance on COVID-19 prevention for local residents, domestic and foreign tourists.
He added that the local tourism sector is keeping a close watch and joining hands with travel agents to study their operation before and during the COVID-19 outbreak. The move aims to evaluate and seek solutions to mitigate impacts of the disease to local tourism.
About 1,520 travel firms are eligible to operate in the city, including 869 international and 885 domestic ones.
This year, the city sets a target of attracting 10 million foreign visitors and 35 million domestic tourists. It also strives to earn 165 trillion VND (more than 7.1 billion USD) from tourism services./.
