HCM City is pinning high hope on healthcare and wellness, and waterway tourism offerings. (Photo: VNA)

There were than 9,000 networking sessions between the exhibitors and buyers at the event.According to Marketing Director at Vietravel Nguyen Nguyet Van Khanh, many customers flocked to the fair, which was held during the peak tourism season, to buy promotional tours, which is a sign that the city will welcome more visitors this autumn than the previous year.Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said in order to attract more visitors, the city will survey the market to develop its tourism brand, while enhancing communications campaigns to popularise its images both locally and internationally.HCM City is pinning high hope on healthcare and wellness, and waterway tourism offerings, which are seen as a cash cow for the southern hub.The municipal Department of Tourism has worked with 50 entities, including hospitals, healthcare facilities, spa parlors, travel companies and lodging facilities to create 30 unique packages that combine health care with visits to renowned tourist destinations to meet the needs of travelers.The city is striving to welcome about 500,000 visitors a year to the waterway tourism programmes in the 2023-2024 period. This number is expected to increase by 10% in the following years./.