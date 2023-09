International tourists are becoming increasingly drawn to Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

International tourists are becoming increasingly drawn to Ho Chi Minh City where they can discover its vibrant blend of cultures through standout tours.Of the total 25 million tourist arrivals that the city hosted during January – August, there are nearly 3 million foreigners, up 105.2% year-on-year.Local tourist sites such as Ben Thanh Market Sai Gon Central Post Office , and the War Remnants Museum have been favoured among the visitors.Zuzanna Henel and Klaudia Witkowska from Poland said they are impressed by the “Biet dong Sai Gon” (Sai Gon Special Task Force) tour developed by Vietluxtour, during which they got a better understanding of Vietnam’s war time as well as stories about Sai Gon heroes.Visiting HCM City for the fourth time in ten years, Allan Andersen from Demark said he wants to enjoy walks along the streets as well as local foods such as coffee, pho (noodle soup) and bun bo (noodle with beef).Everything in the city is reasonable priced, he said, adding locals are friendly and able to communicate in English.Boasting an array of entertainment activities, sightseeing destinations, and shopping sites, HCM City is also an alluring destination for Chinese visitors. According to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, the city welcomed some 200,000 Chinese tourists in the first eight months of the year.Over the past time, the city has organised an array of tourism promotion activities to lure more visitors, with the highlight being the 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023 (ITE HCMC 2023) at the beginning of September.Themed “Connectivity, Growth, Sustainability”, the three-day expo saw the participation of 199 buyers from 42 countries and territories which are Vietnam’s key and potential inbound tourism markets, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Poland, the US, France, Malaysia, and New Zealand.