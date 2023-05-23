At the event. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City wants to further strengthen cooperation with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon Metropolitan Council, especially in sports, culture and people-to-people exchange, said Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council on May 23.



At a reception for visiting Chairman of the Incheon Metropolitan Council Heo Shick, he said HCM City has established friendly and cooperative relations with seven RoK cities, adding that the municipal People's Council signed cooperation agreements with the RoK’s Incheon and Busan Metropolitan Councils.



He went on to say that the relationship between the city and its Korean partners has developed very well, achieving many positive results.



HCM City is home to about 80,000 people and some 2,000 firms from the RoK, which make positive contributions to the local development and serve as a bridge to enhance the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The official said that HCM is ready to create the most favourable conditions for the Korean businesses and community here.





Delegates pose for group photo. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Heo Shick said the strong developments in RoK-Vietnam relations, especially in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, sports, and people-to-people exchange, show that the two countries are working together to foster RoK-Vietnam friendship and cooperation, contributing to building the common prosperity of Asia.

He suggested that the Incheon Metropolitan Council and the People's Council of HCM City continue to promote delegation exchange, share experience in organising activities of people-elected agencies, and bolster cooperation between the two localities./.