HCM City to host S.E.A Connect
S.E.A Connect, a trade fair dedicated to facilitating market access for international F&B and Retail brands entering Southeast Asia, will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 25.
Illustrative image (Photo: Simple Group)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - S.E.A Connect, a trade fair dedicated to facilitating market access for international F&B and Retail brands entering Southeast Asia, will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 25.
Organised by Simple Group from Singapore, the fair aims to provide a platform for entrepreneurs and potential franchisees in Vietnam to network and connect with over 30 brands in the F&B and Retail sectors, which have had proven and successful business concepts in the Asia Pacific region.
Samuel Cheng, one of the co-founders of Simple Group, said: “Riding on the momentum gained from the success of MakanSingapore, and how we have continued to witness a tremendously positive response from Vietnam's market towards new potential business opportunities, S.E.A Connect has been set up with the mission to act as the gateway for international brands to access the Southeast Asia markets, and Vietnam has always been one of the most attractive markets in the region for these brands when considering their international expansion plan.
"With this platform, we aim to connect businesses who want to expand into Southeast Asia with the right partners in the local market."
A panel on the F&B sector will address the current situation and key driving factors, as well as explore the latest trends of Vietnam’s F&B market, while another discussing various topics to understand modern trade insights and local consumers’ behaviours, and support international retailers navigate emerging markets like Vietnam will be held on the sidelines of the event.
After the one-day in-person event, interested potential buyers and partners can continue their discussion with the exhibiting brands via a virtual platform, which will be live for a week after the physical event has concluded.
Vietnam’s economy has been on a fast and strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the market intelligence and advisory firm Mordor Intelligence, the F&B industry in Vietnam would expand at 8.65% annually in 2021-2026. Spending on F&B currently accounts for the highest portion of the monthly expenditure structure of consumers, at 35%.
Experts anticipated that Vietnam’s F&B market size would reach 678 million USD, with a total number of consumers reaching 17.1 million by 2025, and its retail market is poised to grow by 82.7 billion USD during the 2022-2026 period./.