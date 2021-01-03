Workers of the HCM City Power Corporation check medium-voltage power lines (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) — HCM City has set a target to save at least 2 percent of its total energy consumption each year in the 2021-2025 period.

The city is drafting a plan on energy savings and promoting energy efficiency in the next five years.

The aim is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the effects of climate change, and contribute to national energy security.

The city wants all citizens to take part in energy savings.

According to the city’s Department of Industry and Trade, the energy-saving programme has achieved significant success since 2016, contributing to socio-economic development and reducing pollution.

The department has taken numerous measures to mobilise all businesses to join the programme and encouraged the use of high-performance equipment and energy-efficient technologies.

Between 2017 and 2019, the programme helped to reduce more than 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment has implemented many solutions and strengthened dissemination of information to improve public awareness about the importance of using energy effectively.

The department, in collaboration with media agencies, has organised many activities in response to the global Earth Hour event and the city’s energy-saving programme.

It has also urged replacing existing lighting systems with LED lights.

Producers and importers are also required to affix equipment and vehicles with energy labels pursuant to the Law on Energy Conservation./.