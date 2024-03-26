Heritage train route launched to connect Hue, Da Nang
A train route named “Central Heritage Connection” linking Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue and nearby Da Nang city was put into operation on March 26.
The launching ceremony of the "Central Heritage Connection" train route at Hue Station on March 26 (Photo: VNA)
At the launch held at Hue Station, General Director of the Vietnam Railways Corporation Dang Sy Manh said the route is part of the efforts by Thua Thien - Hue and Da Nang to enhance their connectivity and promote tourism. It is a new product that combines transportation and tourism services, promising new and interesting experiences of history, culture, and heritage for passengers.
During the about three hours of this train journey, tourists can admire the magnificent natural beauty along Hai Van Pass, dubbed “Thien ha de nhat hung quan” (the world’s most marvelous wonder) and also among the 10 most beautiful drives in the world as selected by renowned US magazine Travel Leisure, with one side being Truong Son Mountain Range and the other the sea before reaching Da Nang, which boasts one of the six most beautiful beaches on the planet.
On the way back, from Da Nang to Hue, they can set foot in the former capital of Hue, home to various heritage sites.
Traditional music is also performed on the train to serve passengers. (Photo: VNA)In particular, riding either trips departing Hue for Da Nang and vice versa in the morning or the afternoon, tourists can enjoy the splendid sunrise or sunset scenes on Lang Co, one of the most beautiful bays in the world, and taste typical local delicacies, Manh noted.
The train used for this route consists of five modern seating carriages and another for community activities. It is expected to become an impressive “mobile” check-in place for travellers.
VIP waiting rooms are also arranged at the Da Nang and Hue stations to serve passengers, the executive said.
The train will be equipped with wi-fi this April to ensure better experiences for passengers./.