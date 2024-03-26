Culture - Sports Hanoi cuisine - a distinctive cultural product of Vietnam Hanoi's culinary scene not only captivates tourists from far and wide but also wins over many world leaders. Many dishes have been honoured by foreign travel guides, and included in travel handbooks for visitors to Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture promoted at int'l parade in China’s Macau The Vietnamese Association in Macau has for the first time joined the 2024 Macau International Parade held by the local Cultural Affairs Bureau on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Macau's return to China.

Culture - Sports Binh Dinh aims to build tourism trademark through international sports events Binh Dinh is hosting the Amazing Binh Dinh Fest in Quy Nhon city with the highlight being the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship (from March 22-24) and UIM F1H20 World Championship Grand Prix of Binh Dinh (from March 29-31), which is a great chance for the south-central locality to attract tourists.

Culture - Sports Nearly 500 athletes join triathlon competition in Binh Thuan Vietnam FesTrival Binh Thuan 2024, a triathlon competition, was held in in the central province of Binh Thuan on March 24, drawing nearly 500 athletes from 19 countries.