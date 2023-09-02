Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum - Where people show respect to a great leader
The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum is a destination that Vietnamese people and foreign friends long to visit when in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi. It features beautiful landscaping and unique architecture.
Sunset at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)
Guards on duty at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)
The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and Ba Dinh Square create an iconic image of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Guards march in front of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)
A flag-raising ceremony with the Vietnamese national anthem playing in the background is held every day at 6am. (Photo: VNA)
The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum is exceptionally beautiful in September, when Hanoi enters the autumn season. (Photo: VNA)
A group of people enters the Mausoleum to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)