Hoa Binh, Mongolian locality promote cooperation
A delegation from the People's Council of TUV province of Mongolia, led by its Chairman Ts.Jambalsuren, paid a working visit to the northern province of Hoa Binh on November 11.
Chairman of the People's Council of TUV province of Mongolia Ts.Jambalsuren speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hoa Binh (VNA) - A delegation from the People's Council of TUV province of Mongolia, led by its Chairman Ts.Jambalsuren, paid a working visit to the northern province of Hoa Binh on November 11.
In the talks with the delegation, Chairman of the People’s Council of Hoa Binh Bui Duc Hinh briefed participants on potential, strengths, and achievements of the Vietnamese locality, saying that Hoa Binh always focuses on implementing policies to attract investment for socio-economic development.
Hoa Binh is home to 37 foreign-invested projects worth 610 million USD and 692 domestic projects with a total registered investment capital of 183 trillion VND (7.34 billion USD), he said, adding that the locality has paid due attention to promoting industrial development, agricultural production, and culture - tourism - service, and enjoyed strong growths in these fields.
For his part, Jambalsuren emphasised that there are many similarities between the two localities to promote cooperation for mutual development, especially in clean agriculture, tourism, education and culture.
He said he hopes the two sides will work hard to realise Memorandums of Understanding on cooperation signed in 2018 and 2019, and further strengthen cooperation and experience sharing among elected bodies, and in education and training.
Addressing the event, Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav expressed his belief that the two sides will reach a consensus in order to accelerate the implementation of cooperation programmes and projects in the coming time.
Representatives of the two loalities agreed to further boost cooperation in the future, focusing on preserving and promoting traditional cultural values, enhancing agricultural and trade link and tourism development.
The same day afternoon, the Mongolian delegation paid a courtesy call to Secretary of the Hoa Binh provincial Party Committee Nguyen Phi Long and met Chairman of the People's Committee of Hoa Binh Bui Van Khanh./.