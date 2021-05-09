Business Vietnam’s upholstered furniture subject to Canadian anti-dumping duties Certain upholstered domestic seating originating from Vietnam and China now is subject to anti-dumping duties in Canada, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).

Business SBV allows rescheduling of debt repayments for borrowers The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has told financial institutions to reschedule debt repayments to help customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business VPBank posts 173.2 million USD pre-tax profit in Q1 VPBank recorded pre-tax profit of more than 4 trillion VND (173.2 million USD) in the first quarter of the year, an increase of 38 percent over the same period last year.

Business Increase in Vietnam – Belgium trade brings more opportunities for investors: Experts The vietnam-briefing.com published by Dezan Shira & Associates - a consultancy firm on foreign investment in Asia - on May 6 run an article, emphasising that since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect in August 2020, Belgium has played a significant role in promoting trade and foreign investments into Vietnam.