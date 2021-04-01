Travel Quang Tri to kick off sea-island tourism programme in April As local tourism starts to get busier thanks to COVID-19 being largely brought under control and warmer temperatures arriving, the central province of Quang Tri is planning to begin its season of sea-island tourism with a festival starting on April 30.

Travel Number of foreign visitors plunge 98.7 percent in Q1 The number of foreign visitors to Vietnam in the first quarter of this year fell 98.7 percent year-on-year to just over 48,000, as the COVID-19 pandmeic continued to throw cold water on the country’s inbound tourism sector, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on March 29.

Travel Ninh Thuan moves to promote community-based tourism With advantages of natural beauty, history, and rich culture, the south-central province of Ninh Thuan is striving to promote tourism development, especially community-based tourism, towards becoming an attractive destination with diverse tourism products.

Destinations Golden Bridge named world’s new wonders by UK daily The Golden Bridge in the central city of Da Nang has come first in a list of fresh wonders of the world compiled by the UK’s daily newspaper Daily Mail. Other wonders in the list include Bosco Verticale (or Vertical Forest) residential tower blocks in Milan (Italy); Gardens by the Bay urban park (Singapore); museum Soumaya in Mexico City (Mexico) and the Kalbarri Skywalk (Australia).