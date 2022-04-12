Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Honda Vietnam recorded increases of 23.4 percent and 96.9 percent in its sales of motorbikes and automobiles in March, respectively, compared to the previous month.



The company sold 180,853 motorbikes during the month, up 23.4 percent month-on-month and 20.5 percent year-on-year. Wave Alpha was the bestseller, with 28,820 units sold, or 15.9 percent of the total, while Vision was its most popular scooter, with 46,667 units delivered to customers, or 25.8 percent.



Honda Vietnam also exported 22,586 motorbikes to different markets.



A total of 3,604 automobiles, meanwhile, were handed over to customers, up 96.9 percent against the previous month and 44.9 percent compared to the same period last year.



Honda City was the most sought-after model, with 1,744 vehicles delivered in the month, accounting for 48.4 percent of the total sales./.