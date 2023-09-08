Society Hanoi improves healthcare, stature for ethnic minorities in 13 mountainous communes The Hanoi People's Committee has isued a plan for the implementation of the project to improve healthcare, health, and stature of ethnic minorities and prevent child malnutrition prevention.

Society Ca Mau border guards launch measures, seek IUU warning removal The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau’s border guards have so far carried out various measures joining the nation’s concerted efforts to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and get the yellow card imposed by the European Commission (EC) on IUU fishing lifted.

Society Moscow event honours Vietnamese language The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, in collaboration with the Vietnamese Association in the country and the Moscow State Linguistics University, on September 7 held a Vietnamese language festival to honour and promote the learning of this language in Russia.

Society Timely medical aid given to foreign seamen injured at sea The Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre of Zone 3 on September 8 announced that its rescuers have delivered medical aid to and carried two foreign seamen who got work accident at sea to Vung Tau city.