Business Cao Bang seeks cooperation opportunities in Canada The northern mountainous province of Cao Bang held a conference recently in Canada’ Ontario province to seek opportunities for investment and trade cooperation, particularly in tourism, between the province and Canadian businesses.

Business Vietnamese culture, trade promoted in Osaka​ The Asia-Japan Economic Cultural Cooperation Centre, aiming to introduce Vietnam’s trade and culture as well as spreading cultural values of Asian countries, was inaugurated on August 6 in Osaka, Japan.

Business USAID project intensifies linkages for SMEs in Vietnam Over the past time, the US Agency For International Development (USAID) Linksages for Small and Medium Enterprises (LinkSME) project has significantly supported the Vietnamese Government in researching, reviewing and popularising mechanisims to improve business climate, thus enhancing competitiveness capacity of local SMEs.

Business Authorities warn of risks from loopholes in foreign trade process Through the case of the 76 containers of cashew nuts falling into problems in Italy last year and five containers of peppercorns, cashews, cinnamon and star anise in the UAE this year, it can be seen that the delivery of documents to an unauthorised person at the buyer's bank is a loophole in the international trade activities, said Tran Thanh Hai, Vice Director of the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.