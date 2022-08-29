Hunting for first rays of dawn in Thai Binh’s ‘infinite sea’
The ‘infinity sea’ photo album taken in Quang Lang (Diem Dien, Thai Binh province) by Vu Kim Xuan captures the glorious skies merging with the calm waters on the horizon, an infinite mirror image of mother nature.
-
Thai Binh is not only famous for its extended rice paddies but is also endowed with beautiful beaches. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
-
Preparations must be made from 4am. With favorable weather, visitors can take beautiful photos of dawn that are only visible some 50 times a year at Quang Lang Sea in Thai Binh province. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
-
To admire the unique scenery, visitors need to walk a distance of about 3-4km. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
-
In addition to the beautiful scenery, photographers can also witness and experience the life of local fishermen. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
-
The mystical ‘infinite sea’. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)