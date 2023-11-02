India explores investment opportunities in Long An
Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Long An province Huynh Van Son on November 1 received Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi, who is on a trip to explore the investment environment of the Mekong Delta locality.
Sethi highlighted the close and long-lasting relations between the two nations, noting that the investment poured by Indian businesses into Vietnam has sharply surged annually over the last 20 years.
According to the diplomat, India has strengths in information technology, health care, and education, and it has an import demand for diverse goods.
Many Indian firms will join trade connection conferences in HCM City later this year, he revealed, expressing the hope that Long An’s businesses and relevant agencies will participate in these events, thus expanding cooperation opportunities and fostering partnerships.
India wishes to support and cooperate with Long An in terms of health care, education, and textile production, he said.
For his part, Son updated the guest on Long An’s potential, strengths, and incentive policies for investors, affirming that the provincial authorities are willing to accompany and create the most favourable conditions for businesses to invest in the locality.
He said he hopes the two sides will have more specific discussions on areas of cooperation, and that Indian companies will expand their investment in Long An in the coming time./.