India’s Holi celebration goes vibrant in Ha Nam province
Indian artists delivered a Holi folk performance at Tam Chuc National Tourism Site in the northern province of Ha Nam on March 28 as the East Asian country is celebrating Holi, the festival of colour.
At the Holi folk performance in Ha Nam province. (Photo: VNA)Ha Nam (VNA) – Indian artists delivered a Holi folk performance at Tam Chuc National Tourism Site in the northern province of Ha Nam on March 28 as the East Asian country is celebrating Holi, the festival of colour.
The event was jointly held by the provincial People’s Committee, Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to introduce the Indian culture to local people.
Holi is the colourful Hindu festival celebrated since ancient times in agricultural areas to throw off the darkness of winter, and welcome the light of spring. The day falls on the last full moon day of the 12th month of the Hindu calendar called Phalguna, which corresponds to between February and March.
As an ancient tradition, Holi honours the triumph of good over evil, with celebrants lighting bonfires, throwing colourful powder, eating sweets and dancing to traditional folk music.
In his opening remarks at the event, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ngo Thanh Tuan highlighted that the Vietnam – India relations began with cultural and religious exchange more than 2,000 years ago and have been nurtured by leaders of both sides.
Over the past time, besides focusing resources for socio-economic development and foreign investment attraction, Ha Nam has paid due heed to the foreign affairs work and international cooperation in culture, he said, adding the province has joined hands with foreign embassies and localities, including India to organise cultural and sport exchange activities.
Local cultural features were also introduced at the event, with the performance of various folk songs such as “moi trau” and “ba quan”, cheo singing and chau van (ceremonial singing)./.