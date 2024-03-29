Culture - Sports Hoang Anh Tuan appointed new head coach of U23 Vietnam The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) appointed former national U23 manager Hoang Anh Tuan to be the head coach of U23 Vietnam team at the 2024 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Asian Cup finals, VFF announced on March 28.

Culture - Sports The Lost Recipes introduces the forgotten dishes of Binh Thuan The Lost Recipes – the event to introduce and enjoy lost dishes - took place on March 28 in the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan, bringing together many local chefs and a large number of tourists staying in Phan Thiet - Mui Ne.

Culture - Sports Winners of 18th Devotion Awards announced Winners of the 18th Cong hien (Devotion) Awards were honoured at a ceremony organised by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper at the Hanoi Opera House on March 27 evening.

Culture - Sports Phu Tho exhibition marks 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory An exhibition introducing large-sized placards opened in Viet Tri city, the northern province of Phu Tho on March 27, as part of a series of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7).