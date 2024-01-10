Students work on their assignments at an event in Jakarta. (Photo: tempo.io)

Jakarta (VNA) – More than 24.6 million people in Indonesia participated in the improvement of the digital literacy programme through the National Movement of Digital Literacy (GNLD) from 2017 to the end of 2023, according to the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (KOMIFO).



Deputy Minister of Communication and Informatics Nezar Patria said in a press release on January 8 that together with 142 partners with various backgrounds such as academics, tech companies, and civil organisations, the digital literacy programme was participated by 24,640,451 people across Indonesia until the end of 2023.



The GNLD programme strengthens the basic digital capability of the citizens to prevent the spread of negative content and to create a productive digital space.

Through the digital literacy programme, the ministry pushes the citizens to increase their digital literacy, especially its four pillars including digital capability, digital security, digital culture, and digital ethics.

Nezar said that digital literacy has various benefits including the rise of technology adoption in public services, economic activities, digital inclusion, citizen democratic participation, and accelerating the development of human and economic resources.

According to him, Indonesia has several challenges, including unequal access to digital infrastructure, a spike in the flow of information, and the number of negative content or hoaxes.

From 2018 to January 6, 2024, KOMIFO took down 4,506,749 negative content and released clarification for 928 general elections-related hoaxes./.